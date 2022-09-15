Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Renault Stock Up 3.8 %

RNLSY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 9,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,719. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNLSY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

