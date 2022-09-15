Rempart Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Trimble Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.