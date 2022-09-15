Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 40,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 105,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Reliq Health Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

