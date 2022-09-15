Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 149,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 59,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $226.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

