Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,902.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 196,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 64,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 11.8 %

ADBE stock opened at $327.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.49 and a 200-day moving average of $410.76. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.73.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

