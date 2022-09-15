Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 1.81% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PVI opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

