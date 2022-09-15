Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 6,676 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

