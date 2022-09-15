Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 1,053 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

