Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $704.63. 22,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

