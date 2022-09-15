Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $791.33.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of Redrow stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Redrow has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Redrow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.