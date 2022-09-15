Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $791.33.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of Redrow stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Redrow has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

