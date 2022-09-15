Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 73,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,452. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.77. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,957.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,957.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,939 shares of company stock worth $1,265,251. 22.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,779,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $23,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,478 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 692,741 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.