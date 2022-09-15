Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) in the last few weeks:

9/10/2022 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Arcadia Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA remained flat at $0.75 during trading on Wednesday. 187,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.07.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. 7.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

