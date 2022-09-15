Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) in the last few weeks:
- 9/10/2022 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2022 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2022 – Arcadia Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2022 – Arcadia Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA remained flat at $0.75 during trading on Wednesday. 187,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.07.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
