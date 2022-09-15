Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Up 170.8% in August

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the August 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Razor Energy Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RZREF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Razor Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

About Razor Energy

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

