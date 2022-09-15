Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75-68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 billion. Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.60-$4.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.42. The company had a trading volume of 134,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,753. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 283,895 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,754,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

