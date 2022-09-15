Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 220,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,753. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

