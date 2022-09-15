Raymond James Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$138.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.50.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOO traded down C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$96.39. The company had a trading volume of 102,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,128. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$93.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.16.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

