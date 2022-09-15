Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Trading Down 11.7%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.35. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.