Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RMYHY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869. Ramsay Health Care has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

RMYHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ramsay Health Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

