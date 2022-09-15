Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.
Raia Drogasil Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.
About Raia Drogasil
Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated a network of 2,530 drug stores in 26 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco.
