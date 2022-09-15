Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $96,301.50 and approximately $9,509.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 512.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.22 or 0.02986692 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00825982 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020854 BTC.
About Rage Fan
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rage Fan is https://reddit.com/r/RageFanSocial.
Buying and Selling Rage Fan
Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.