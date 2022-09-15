QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 1,008.1% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
QS Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:QSEP remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 22,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,488. QS Energy has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
About QS Energy
