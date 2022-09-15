QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 1,008.1% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QS Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QSEP remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 22,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,488. QS Energy has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Get QS Energy alerts:

About QS Energy

(Get Rating)

Read More

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.