Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.07. Approximately 65 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.63% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

