Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Up 39.1% in August

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Qilian International Holding Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QLI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 2,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. Qilian International Holding Group has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.14.
About Qilian International Holding Group
