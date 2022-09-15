Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Up 39.1% in August

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Qilian International Holding Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 2,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. Qilian International Holding Group has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

