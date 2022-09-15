QANplatform (QANX) One Day Volume Hits $150,944.00

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. QANplatform has a market cap of $23.41 million and approximately $150,944.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QANplatform has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One QANplatform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QANplatform alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,300.4% against the dollar and now trades at $948.55 or 0.04708801 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00824062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035321 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANplatform launched on May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,181,313,372 coins. QANplatform’s official website is www.qanplatform.com. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform.

QANplatform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QANplatform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QANplatform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.