PumaPay (PMA) Price Down 48.4% Over Last 7 Days

PumaPay (PMA) traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $318.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,090.06 or 0.99997724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,094.21 or 1.00018411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00124839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00407267 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

PumaPay is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay is a DeFi payment protocol to facilitate subscription payments and other advanced billing models. It democratizes payments by providing a solution that is permissionless, frictionless, free and open for all. PumaPay's flagship product is the PullPayment Protocol – a unique architecture of smart contracts that inverses the mechanics of the crypto transaction, allowing merchants to accept payments by pulling funds from customers’ wallets according to predefined terms. PumaPay currently facilitates fast, cost-efficient crypto payments for high-risk industry giants in Adult Entertainment, Gaming & more. It is available for free and offers a set of tools that enable smooth value transfers between merchants and individuals. This includes a business console, native mobile app, and fiat settlement layer. All transactions on the protocol are executed with its native token, PMA. An ERC20 token, it is the powerhouse behind PumaPay. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

