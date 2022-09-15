Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Up 840.0% in August

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 840.0% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of PULM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 36,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,321. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.