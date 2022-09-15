PUBLISH Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $157,917.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,144.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065164 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00076391 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUBLISH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

