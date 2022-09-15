Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,079 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.