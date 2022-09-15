Public Mint (MINT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,543.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $2,543.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

