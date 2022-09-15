Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.51

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $6.80. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 888 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 million, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Psychemedics stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Psychemedics Co. ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Rating ) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Psychemedics worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

