Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Up 2,511.1% in August

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 2,511.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PVCT remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 52,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.