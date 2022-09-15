Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Up 2,511.1% in August

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 2,511.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PVCT remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 52,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
