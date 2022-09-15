ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Stock Price Down 9.2%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65. 8,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 3,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

