Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Price Performance

PEGR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 197,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGR. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $23,337,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $19,285,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $16,874,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $16,830,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,053,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

