Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,048 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,048 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE C traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $48.69. 765,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,613,627. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.