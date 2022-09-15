Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,297 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.24. 220,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

