Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,025 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,394,000 after buying an additional 107,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,782 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $4.43 on Thursday, hitting $179.68. 79,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,557. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

