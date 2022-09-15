Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 249.9% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.4% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,846,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 36.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $441.52. The stock had a trading volume of 91,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.70 and a 200-day moving average of $455.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.