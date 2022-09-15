Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Up 85.8% in August

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the August 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,786.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWZYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from 49.25 to 46.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance

Shares of PWZYF remained flat at 6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.23. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52 week low of 6.25 and a 52 week high of 10.36.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

