Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading Up 7.6%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 111,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 919,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POSH shares. Barclays raised Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth about $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $21,261,000 after buying an additional 1,427,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 194.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,385,754 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 914,779 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 143.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,590 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after buying an additional 687,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.