Portion (PRT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $43.00

Portion (PRT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Portion has traded up 115% against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $969,061.92 and approximately $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.23 or 0.99997703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,033.67 or 1.00004873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00124373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00404721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

PRT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2021. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

