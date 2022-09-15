Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Short Interest Update

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, an increase of 243.8% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna alerts:

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

PSKOF stock remained flat at 18.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,750 shares. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a fifty-two week low of 18.25 and a fifty-two week high of 18.25.

About Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, processing, refining, storage, and wholesale of crude oil in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, and China. It operates through Refining, Petrochemical, Energy, Retail, and Upstream segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.