POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.43.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance
Shares of PNT opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of -0.20. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.98.
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
