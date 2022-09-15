Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Trading 3.5% Higher

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 2,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 288,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
