Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Trading 3.5% Higher

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 2,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 288,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 421,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.