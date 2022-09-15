Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLBC traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $29.14. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

