PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Trading Down 29.1%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 29.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

PLDT Trading Down 29.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.