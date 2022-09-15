PlatON (LAT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.93 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One PlatON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $22.86 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatON has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,892.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00065119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00077056 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,913,371,587 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

