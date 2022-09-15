Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 66,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 348,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $31.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.03.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

