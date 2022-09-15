PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
PHX Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of PHXHF opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.94.
About PHX Energy Services
