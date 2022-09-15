PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of PHXHF opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.94.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

