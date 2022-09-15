Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.14

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $5.00. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 3,919 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
See Also
