Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.79.

Shares of PSX opened at $86.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

